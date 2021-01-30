12 Bangladeshis return home after serving jail term in India

12 Bangladeshis who were trafficked to India have returned home after languishing in Indian jail for two and half years. India’s Petrapole immigration police handed them over to Benapole immigration police in Jashore with travel permit on Saturday.
The returnees include seven males, three females and two children. They are residents of Khulna, Bagerhaat and Barguna.
Upon filing general diary (GD) with Benapole port police station, the authorities handed them over to the officials of rights body Justice and Care. They would be handed over to their relatives later.
Immigration police and Justice and Care officials said the victims were trafficked to India three years ago and were arrested by Indian police for intrusion.
ABM Mohid Hossain, regional manager of Justice and Care, said middlemen lured them to India promising good jobs. They were detained while working as domestic help at houses in Bengaluru. A local non-government organisation named Talaash freed them and kept them at a shelter home.
Officer in charge of Benapole immigration police Ahsan Habib said the returnees have been handed over to a non-government organisation after filing a general diary.