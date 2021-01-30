12 Bangladeshis return home after serving jail term in India

12 Bangladeshis who were trafficked to India have returned home after languishing in Indian jail for two and half years. India’s Petrapole immigration police handed them over to Benapole immigration police in Jashore with travel permit on Saturday.

The returnees include seven males, three females and two children. They are residents of Khulna, Bagerhaat and Barguna.

Upon filing general diary (GD) with Benapole port police station, the authorities handed them over to the officials of rights body Justice and Care. They would be handed over to their relatives later.