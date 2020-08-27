12,301 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Rajshahi division

A total of 12,301 patients have, so far, recovered from COVID-19 in all eight districts of Rajshahi division with 187 afresh ones during the past twenty-four hours ending this morning, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report on Thusrday, BSS reports.

The report also said 1,937 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till the morning.

Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said the death toll rose to 249 including 150 in Bogura followed by 40 in Rajshahi including 21 in its city.

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 4,492 others were monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision, of them, 3,144 have, by now, been released.