12,301 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Rajshahi division

A total of 12,301 patients have, so far, recovered from COVID-19 in all eight districts of Rajshahi division with 187 afresh ones during the past twenty-four hours ending this morning, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report on Thusrday, BSS reports.
The report also said 1,937 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till the morning.
Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said the death toll rose to 249 including 150 in Bogura followed by 40 in Rajshahi including 21 in its city.
Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 4,492 others were monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision, of them, 3,144 have, by now, been released.
Meanwhile, with detection of 149 new more positive cases in four districts on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division now jumped to 17,315, Gopen Nath said.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 51 were detected in Bogura district followed by 49 in Rajshahi district including 32 in its city.
Apart from this, 23 other people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Natore followed by 11 each in Naogaon and Sirajgonj and two each in Chapainawabganj and Natore districts.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,478 in Rajshahi including 3,307 in its city, 665 in Chapainawabganj, 1,122 in Naogaon, 827 in Natore, 908 in Joypurhat, 6,452 in Bogura, 1,882 in Sirajganj and 981 in Pabna districts.
A total of 56,071 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since 10 March to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).