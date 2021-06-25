14 fatalities in RMCH’s Covid unit afresh

He said five of those tested positive for Covid-19.
Shamim Yazdani said the previous day’s death figure was 18 which was the ever-highest fatality figure caused by Covid-19 in the hospital since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, 65 more patients, including 44 from Rajshahi district, were admitted to the designated ward of the hospital till 6 am today, raising its number to 423.
“We have 357 beds in the Corona dedicated wards of the hospital,” Yazdani added.
He continued that more than 60 per cent of the new Covid-19 patients admitted to the Covid unit of RMCH are from villages.
He clarified that awareness among the villagers is less compared to the urban people. Despite symptoms they hesitate to go for tests. “Only they are coming to the hospital when they feel worse. Then we have nothing to do for them, they are dying,” he added.
“Currently we should be given more attention on villages with the urban as the fatality rate among the villagers is more and the grave situation is aggravating day-by-day there,” Brig Yazdani said.
In addition to the administration and health workers, public representatives, political activists and volunteers should come forward and work together. Otherwise, the situation may be furthermore alarming, he opined.
On the other hand, the district administration imposed another weeklong complete lockdown in Rajshahi metropolis on Wednesday afternoon for the third consecutive time due to not decline of the Covid-19 cases in spite of last two week’s lockdown.
The lockdown in the city scheduled to end on Thursday midnight has been extended for another week until 30 June suspending all connectivity to the city from different upazilas and nearby districts.