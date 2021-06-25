14 fatalities in RMCH’s Covid unit afresh

He said five of those tested positive for Covid-19.

Shamim Yazdani said the previous day’s death figure was 18 which was the ever-highest fatality figure caused by Covid-19 in the hospital since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 65 more patients, including 44 from Rajshahi district, were admitted to the designated ward of the hospital till 6 am today, raising its number to 423.

“We have 357 beds in the Corona dedicated wards of the hospital,” Yazdani added.