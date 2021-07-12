14 more die of Covid-19 in Kushtia

Kushtia recorded 22 deaths on Friday, the highest single-day fatality count this year.
Besides, the district logged as many as 277 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours after testing 1077 samples during this period, said MA Momen.
The positivity rate in the district currently stands at 26.97 per cent.
Besides, 268 patients with Covid symptoms are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, the official said.
So far, 10,582 people have been found infected in the district, while 341 people have died of Covid-19.
Tapas Kumar Sarkar, the resident medical officer of the hospital, said the hospital staff are struggling to handle the rising number of Covid patients in the district.