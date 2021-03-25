14 teenage girls escape from Gazipur safe home

As many as 14 teenage girls escaped from a government-run safe home at Mogorkhal in Gazipur in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

However, within hours, the law enforcement managed to track down seven of them in the Joydebpur railway station area, reports news agency UNB.

Sub-inspector (SI) Afroza Shahnaz said that the girls escaped after cutting the window grills of a room at the safe home and climbing a 25-feet wall.

Upon receiving the news, police conducted drives in different areas of the city and tracked down seven of the girls in the Joydebpur railway station area in a couple of hours.