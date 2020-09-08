14,214 patients recover from COVID-19 in Rajshahi division

A total of 14,214 patients have, so far, recovered from COVID-19 in all eight districts of the division with 106 recovered afresh in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, said an official report, BSS reports.
The report also said 2,163 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till the morning. Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health, said the death toll rose to 268 with 160 in Bogura, 42 in Rajshahi including 23 in its city.
Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 4,747 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 3,679 have, by now, been released.
Meanwhile, with detection of 113 new more positive cases in five districts on Monday, the total number of infected patients in the division now jumped to 18,536, Gopendra Nath said.
Of the new positive cases, the highest 42 were detected in Bogura followed by 28 in Joypurhat districts. Apart from this, 20 other people have tested positive for the deadly virus in Rajshahi including 13 in the city, 18 in Naogaon and five in Sirajgonj districts.
With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,680 in Rajshahi including 3,441 in city, 728 in Chapainawabganj, 1,199 in Naogaon, 891 in Natore, 1,007 in Joypurhat, 6,991 in Bogura, 1,996 in Sirajganj and 1,044 in Pabna districts.