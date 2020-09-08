14,214 patients recover from COVID-19 in Rajshahi division

A total of 14,214 patients have, so far, recovered from COVID-19 in all eight districts of the division with 106 recovered afresh in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, said an official report, BSS reports.

The report also said 2,163 other infected patients were undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the division till the morning. Gopendra Nath Acharya, divisional director of Health, said the death toll rose to 268 with 160 in Bogura, 42 in Rajshahi including 23 in its city.

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 4,747 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 3,679 have, by now, been released.