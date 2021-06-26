17 more die at RMCH Covid unit

Among the deaths, eight tested positive for Covid-19, while the rest nine died with its symptoms, he said.

Yazdani said the previous day’s death figure was 14, while 18 on Thursday which was the highest ever fatality caused by Covid-19 in the hospital since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 52 more patients, including 31 from Rajshahi and nine from Chapainawabganj districts, were admitted to the designated ward of the hospital till 6:00am today, raising its number to 431.