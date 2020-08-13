17 more infected with COVID-19 in Thakurgaon

Seventeen more people including a senior consultant of Thakurgaon Sadar hospital have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning, UNB reports.

With the new cases, the district’s confirmed coronavirus cases have reached 569 till Thursday, said civil surgeon Mahfuzar Rahman.

Among the newly infected people, 13 people including the senior consultant were infected in Sadar upazila, two in Ranishankoil upazila and two in Baliadangi upazila.