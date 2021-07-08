18 more die of Covid-19 at Rajshahi hospital

Hospital director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani said that nine of the deceased were from Rajshahi district, three from Naogaon, two each from Chapainawabganj and Natore and one each from Kushtia and Pabna districts.
Besides, 114 people have tested positive for corona in the past 24 hours. “A total of 429 samples were tested in two laboratories of the district during the period,” he said.
The positivity rate currently stands at 26.57 per cent, which was 21.92 per cent a day before.
Shamim Yazdani also said 70 people were admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
Forty-eight people were discharged from the hospital after recovery during the period.
Moreover, 485 people are currently undergoing treatment against 454 beds at the corona unit of the hospital. Among them, 20 patients are undergoing treatment in the ICU.
RMCH has been one of the most stretched hospitals in the country during the second wave of Covid-19, particularly since the latter part of May when the deadly Delta variant of the virus was identified in multiple samples in Rajshahi division.