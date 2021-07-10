18 more people die from Covid in Kushtia

Kushtia recorded 22 deaths on Friday, the highest single-day fatality count this year.
Besides, the district logged as many as 176 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours after testing 589 samples during this period, said Momen.
The positivity rate in the district currently stands at 29.88 per cent, which was 27.77 per cent a day before.
Besides, 292 patients with Covid symptoms are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, the official said.
So far, 10,060 people have been found infected in the district, while 310 people have died of Covid-19.
Tapas Kumar Sarkar, the resident medical officer of the hospital, said the hospital staff are struggling to handle the rising number of Covid patients in the district.