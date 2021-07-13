19 more die of Covid at RMCH

Earlier on 1 July, the authorities recorded as many as 22 deaths in the district, the highest single-day toll so far. Last month, some 354 people succumbed to Covid-19 at the coronavirus unit of RMCH.
"Meanwhile, some 158 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the hospital during the 24-hour period. A total of 469 samples were tested in two laboratories of the district during the period," the director said.
The positivity rate currently stands at 33.69 per cent, which was 29.63 per cent a day before.
Besides, 63 people have been admitted to the hospital with Covid symptoms in the past 24 hours. Currently, 504 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital which has 454 beds.