Local News

19 more die of Covid at RMCH

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rajshahi
default-image

Nineteen more people have succumbed to Covid at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the past 24 hours, health officials said Tuesday.

Hospital director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani said that six of the deceased were from Rajshahi district, three each from Natore, Naogaon and Pabna, and one is from Sirajganj district, reports UNB.

Advertisement

Earlier on 1 July, the authorities recorded as many as 22 deaths in the district, the highest single-day toll so far. Last month, some 354 people succumbed to Covid-19 at the coronavirus unit of RMCH.

"Meanwhile, some 158 people have tested positive for coronavirus at the hospital during the 24-hour period. A total of 469 samples were tested in two laboratories of the district during the period," the director said.

Advertisement

The positivity rate currently stands at 33.69 per cent, which was 29.63 per cent a day before.

Besides, 63 people have been admitted to the hospital with Covid symptoms in the past 24 hours. Currently, 504 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital which has 454 beds.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement