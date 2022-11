A fire that quickly engulfed the warehouse of an apparel factory in Gazipur Friday morning was brought under control after nearly two hours, authorities said, UNB reports.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported till the filling of this report.

The blaze began around 8:45am inside a tin shed room of Mosharaf Composite Textile Mills at the Bhabanipur area of Sadar upazila, Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Gazipur fire service, said.