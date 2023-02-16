Local News

College principal, four others arrested for vandalising police vehicle

Police have arrested five people, including an acting principal of a college in Gazipur, in a case filed over vandalising police cars and obstructing government work, reports UNB.

The arrestees are - Nazma Nasrin, acting principal of Shalna Nasir Uddin Memorial High School and College; Matiur Rahman, a local Awami League leader, Maksudur Rahman, Mobarak Hossain, and Tamim Hossain Tanmoy.

Sub-inspector (SI) Utpal Kumar of Gazipur Sadar police station filed the case over vandalizing police cars and obstructing government work during a student protest.

According to the police, students of the institution had been protesting for over a month, demanding the removal of the principal. The students blocked the college campus and the nearby Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Tuesday.

SI Utpal said some outsiders attacked the students amid the protest, and police went there to bring the situation under control.

“They obstructed police from discharging their duty and vandalized police cars at the instigation of the principal and the AL leader,” he said.

They were arrested from the spot, and a case regarding this was filed later that day, he added.

The arrestees were sent to court on Wednesday.

