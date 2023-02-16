College principal, four others arrested for vandalising police vehicle

According to the police, students of the institution had been protesting for over a month, demanding the removal of the principal. The students blocked the college campus and the nearby Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Tuesday.
SI Utpal said some outsiders attacked the students amid the protest, and police went there to bring the situation under control.
“They obstructed police from discharging their duty and vandalized police cars at the instigation of the principal and the AL leader,” he said.
They were arrested from the spot, and a case regarding this was filed later that day, he added.
The arrestees were sent to court on Wednesday.