College principal, four others arrested for vandalising police vehicle

Police have arrested five people, including an acting principal of a college in Gazipur, in a case filed over vandalising police cars and obstructing government work, reports UNB.

The arrestees are - Nazma Nasrin, acting principal of Shalna Nasir Uddin Memorial High School and College; Matiur Rahman, a local Awami League leader, Maksudur Rahman, Mobarak Hossain, and Tamim Hossain Tanmoy.

Sub-inspector (SI) Utpal Kumar of Gazipur Sadar police station filed the case over vandalizing police cars and obstructing government work during a student protest.