2 bodies found after 9 days of boat capsize

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two bodies including a university student, who went missing in the Padma river on 25 September last, were recovered Saturday after nine days of the boat capsize incident in Rajshahi, reports BSS .

Locals found the bodies floating in the river water adjacent to Noboganga area this morning and recovered the decomposed bodies, said Mehedi Masud, officer-in-charge of river police.

The deceased were identified as Sadia Islam Suchona, 22, a student of American International University, Bangladesh and his cousin Rimon Hossain, 14.

The two persons went missing as a boat capsized in the Padma river adjacent to the same area in the city.

A diver team from the local station of the fire service and civil defense rescued 13 people alive through their hectic efforts amid strong current in the river .

Zakir Hossain, assistant director of fire service told BSS that a mechanized boat carrying 15 persons suddenly capsized when they were on a pleasure trip in the river in the afternoon.

A diver team rescued 13 passengers in association with the locals but two others remained missing.

