Two minor girls drowned in a pond at Uttar Sikderpara village in Maheshkhali upazila on Wednesday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Sama, 6, daughter of Ali Azgar and Nahia, 4, daughter of Jahangir of the village in Matarbari union.

Local UP chairman Mujibur Rahman said that Salma slipped into the pond while cleaning her hands. As Nahia tried to rescue her, she also fell into the pond and drowned.

Later, their bodies were retrieved from the pond.