Sources said the fishing trawler of Monpura's Gias Uddin with 11 fishermen was hit by a ship in the deep sea close to the gas field of Chattogram around 4:00am Friday.

Eight fishermen were rescued by another nearby trawler owned by Monpura's Kamal Majhi.

They also recovered two bodies from the sea.

Saeed Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Monpura police station, said efforts are underway to rescue the missing fisherman.