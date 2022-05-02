2 sisters found dead after father takes them out for Eid shopping

Two sisters were found dead on Sunday two days after their father took them with him promising to buy dresses for Eid-ul-Fitr in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha, reports news agency UNB.

Police recovered the bodies of Hashi, 12, and Khushi, 13, from the Teesta river in Haripur village of the upazila on Sunday after they remained missing for the last two days, said Iftekharul Mokaddem, officer-in-charge of Sundarganj police station.