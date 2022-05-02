Local News

2 sisters found dead after father takes them out for Eid shopping

Two sisters were found dead on Sunday two days after their father took them with him promising to buy dresses for Eid-ul-Fitr in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha, reports news agency UNB.

Police recovered the bodies of Hashi, 12, and Khushi, 13, from the Teesta river in Haripur village of the upazila on Sunday after they remained missing for the last two days, said Iftekharul Mokaddem, officer-in-charge of Sundarganj police station.

Aduri Begum, mother of the two girls, alleged that their father and her former husband Hamidur Rahman from Kani Charitabari village killed the two girls.

Aduri Begum further said she was living with her two daughters at her father’s house in Bajra village in Kurigram since Hamidul divorced her over a family feud.

“Two days ago Hamidul came to Bajra and took Hashi and Khushi saying he would buy Eid dresses for them. But they remained missing since then,” said Aduri Begum.

Meanwhile, locals of Haripur village on Sunday afternoon found the floating bodies of the two girls in the river and informed police.

OC Iftekharul Mokaddem said, “We are investigating the matter. It could be a murder as the father remained absconding since the recovery of the bodies.”

