22 more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit

Of the deaths, three were aged between 21 to 30, two were 31 to 40, four were 41 to 50, four were 51 to 60 and nine were above 61.
Among the deads, five tested Covid-19 positive and the rest 17 were suffering from its symptoms, he added.
Yazdani said the hospital had counted a record number of 25 fatalities caused by Covid-19 on Tuesday since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, 66 more patients, including 47 from Rajshahi, seven from Chapainawabganj, four each from Naogaon and Natore, two from Joypurhat and one each from Pabna and Kushtia districts, were admitted to the designated ward of the hospital during the time, taking its number to 462.
“We have 405 beds in the Corona dedicated wards of the hospital,” Yazdani added.
He said an additional 48-bed corona ward with central oxygen supply system has been launched in the hospital recently to cope with the extra pressure.