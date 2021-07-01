22 more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit

A number of 22 more people, including ten women, died at Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) during the last 24 hours till 6:00 am on Thursday, taking the death toll to 374 since 31 May.

RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told journalists that 14 of those were the residents of Rajshahi, five from Naogaon and one each from Chapainawabganj and Natore districts.