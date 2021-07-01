Local News

22 more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit

BSS
Rajshahi
22 more die in RMCH Covid-19 unit

A number of 22 more people, including ten women, died at Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) during the last 24 hours till 6:00 am on Thursday, taking the death toll to 374 since 31 May.

RMCH director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told journalists that 14 of those were the residents of Rajshahi, five from Naogaon and one each from Chapainawabganj and Natore districts.

Advertisement

Of the deaths, three were aged between 21 to 30, two were 31 to 40, four were 41 to 50, four were 51 to 60 and nine were above 61.

Among the deads, five tested Covid-19 positive and the rest 17 were suffering from its symptoms, he added.

Advertisement

Yazdani said the hospital had counted a record number of 25 fatalities caused by Covid-19 on Tuesday since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 66 more patients, including 47 from Rajshahi, seven from Chapainawabganj, four each from Naogaon and Natore, two from Joypurhat and one each from Pabna and Kushtia districts, were admitted to the designated ward of the hospital during the time, taking its number to 462.

“We have 405 beds in the Corona dedicated wards of the hospital,” Yazdani added.

He said an additional 48-bed corona ward with central oxygen supply system has been launched in the hospital recently to cope with the extra pressure.

Read more from Local News
Advertisement