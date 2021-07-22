22 more died of Covid at RMCH in 24 hrs

Among the deceased, some seven patients tested positive for Covid-19 and 15 exhibited symptoms of coronavirus. Earlier on Tuesday, the totl death toll at the hospital was 18, he added.
Shamim Yazdani further said the hospital also had counted 25 fatalities caused by Covid-19 on 14 July and 29 June, the highest daily death toll at the hospital in a day since the emergence of Covid pandemic in the country.
Some 31 more patients were admitted to the designated wards of the hospital afresh during the time, taking its number to 434, including 210 tested positive for Covid-19, against 513 beds. Another 20 patients are undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.
Demand for oxygen has been rising continuously for the last couple of months in the wake of escalation of patients in the hospital.
At present, over 8,000 litres of oxygen are being supplied to the Covid-19 patients every day on an average in the hospital but the daily need was 2,500 litres in around two months back.
Shamim Yazdani further said over 60 per cent of the new Covid-19 patients admitted to RMCH are from villages, reiterating that awareness among the villagers is as less compared to the urban people.