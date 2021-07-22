22 more died of Covid at RMCH in 24 hrs

A total of 22 more people, including nine female, died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) during the last 24 hours till 6.00am Thursday, taking the death toll to 389, so far, this month, reports news agency BSS.

RMCH Director brigadier general Shamim Yazdani told the journalists that 10 of the deceased were from Rajshahi, followed by six from Natore, four from Pabna and two from Naogaon districts. They were aged between 11 and 65, he said.