222,620 litres of edible oil seized in Khulna

A mobile court here today fined the owners of three edible oil trading business establishments Taka 160,000 for hoarding a total of 222,620 litres of edible oil in the city's Barobazar area, reports BSS.

A special team of the district administration led by its executive magistrate Debashish Bosak conducted raids at different warehouses after getting secret information about the hoarding of a huge quantity of edible oil.