Getting no response from Promise for a long time, other occupants of the house looked through the window of his room only to find him hanging from the ceiling fan around 6.30pm, said Nahid Hasan Mridha, officer-in-charge of Sonadanga Model Police Station.

Later, they informed the landlord. Promise was rushed to Khulna Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“A probe is underway,” the OC said.