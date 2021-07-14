25 more die from coronavirus at RMCH

Of the deceased, 12 were from Rajshahi district, three each from Chapainawabganj, Natore and Pabna, two from Naogaon, and one each from Kushtia and Jashore districts.
"Meanwhile, 181 people have tested positive for corona at the hospital in the past 24 hours. A total of 620 samples were tested in two laboratories of the district during the period," the director said.
The positivity rate currently stands at 34.65pc which was 33.69pc a day before. The infection rate was 29.63pc and 25.05pc on Sunday and Saturday, respectively.
Shamim also said that 72 people have been admitted to the corona unit of the hospital in the past 24 hours. During the period, 54 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery.
Moreover, 500 people are currently undergoing treatment against 454 beds at the corona unit of the hospital. Of them, 20 patients are in the ICU.
Meanwhile, 248 people have died of Covid-19 and post-Covid complications in the last 14 days, while 405 people passed away at the hospital in June.
Bangladesh is now struggling with the second wave of Covid-19 as every day the country has been registering a record fresh cases and deaths.
So far, Bangladesh has recorded 10,47,155 cases with 12,198 fatalities.