Man kills wife, two daughters in Jashore

Police said Zahirul was returning to his home at Jagannathpur from his father-in-law's house at Siddipasha village, accompanying his wife and two daughters.
They reached Chapatala village around 1:30pm – a time when Zahirul and his wife were locked into an altercation over family affairs.
At one stage of quarrel, he strangled his wife and two daughters to death using his Gamcha, locally made scarf, in a banana orchard of Chapatala village.
Then Zahirul went to his home, leaving the bodies unattended at the orchard, police added.
After reaching home, he confessed to killing his wife and daughters to his relatives. Around 6:00pm, police arrested him an hour after they were informed about the incident by his relatives. The bodies were left unattended at the orchard until around 8:00pm.
His father-in-law Mujibur Rahman said to Prothom Alo, "Zahirul married my daughter 13 years ago. My daughter and two granddaughters came to my home a month ago. Today, Friday, Zahirul came to take them to their home. They would often make quarrels in their conjugal life. They locked into an altercation too today, Friday.”
Bashundia police outpost sub-inspector Saiful Islam told Prothom Alo that Zahirul was handed over to Abhaynagar police after he was arrested. He killed his wife and two daughters.