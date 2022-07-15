Man kills wife, two daughters in Jashore

A man, Zahirul Islam, reportedly strangled his wife and two daughters to death on Friday afternoon at Chapatala village of Abhaynagar upazila in Jashore.

Police have arrested Zahirul, 35, son of Moshiur Rahman Biswas of Jagannathpur village.

The deceased are: Zahirul’s wife Sabina Yeasmin alias Bithi, 32, and his two daughters Sumaiya, 9, and Safiya, 2.