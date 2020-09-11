3 arrested for gang-rape in Bhola

Police on Friday arrested three youths for the gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Monpura, Bhola, reports UNB.
The arrestees are --- Shakil, Karim and Jubayer. All of them are from Taluk village of Kulagazi in Monpura upazila.
On Friday, the girl's aunt filed a rape case with the Monpura police station. Police arrested three of the four accused in the case.
Monpura police station officer-in-charge (investigation) Abdullah Al Mamun said four youths forcibly picked up the girl and raped her inside a local school on 7 September while she went to her aunt's house in Andirpar area of Monpura upazila.