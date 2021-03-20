3 children killed under mud pile

Three children were killed as soil piled up by the side of a road collapsed on them while they were playing outside their house in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Ali, 7, Abri Ali, 4, and Rifat Mia, 3, reports news agency UNB.

The incident took place at Kishamat village in Belka union of the upazila in the afternoon.

The locals said the soil was piled up there to be used in repair works for the road in front of their houses. In the afternoon, the piled soil fell on them while they were playing.

Sundarganj police station officer-in-charge Abdullah Zaman confirmed the matter to the news agency.

He said that the three children died instantly.