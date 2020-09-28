3 detained for fishing with insecticide in Sundarbans

The forest department detained three people from the Sundarbans early Monday for fishing with insecticide in the mangrove forest's Dacope upazila part under Khulna, reports UNB.
The arrestees- Bellal Dhali, 40, Masum Dhali, 35 and Monir Dhali, 42 - are residents of Dhangmari village of the upazila.
Mohammad Belayet Hossain, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Sundarbans east division, said one of their patrol teams detained the fishermen while they were catching fish from Charakhali Khal area after illegally entering the forest.
They also recovered 12kg fish, a boat, insecticide and a sharp weapon from their possession.
Some fishermen have been fishing by spraying insecticide in different canals of the mangrove forest for a long time.
Using insecticide helps fishermen catch a large number of fish within a short period. But it kills various other types of fishes and fish fries.