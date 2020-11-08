3 people give confessional statements over lynching in Lalmonirhat

Detectives arrested four more people in connection with the lynching of Jewel from different parts of Patgram on Saturday night.



The arrestees are Hasanur Rahman, 25, Abdur Rahim, 22, Sohel Rana, 20 and Mainul Islam, 26.



So far, 25 people have been arrested in three separate cases filed over the lynching. Of them, 18 were sent to jail while nine were placed in remand.



Detectives arrested the prime accused Abul Hossain, 45, from the capital's Kuril Biswa Road on early Saturday.



Sumonto Kumar Mohonto, officer-in-charge of Patgram police station, said Abul will be produced before the court on Monday.







