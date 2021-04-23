3 women detained for ‘snatching pistol from police’

Three women have been detained from Narail’s Lohagara upazila for allegedly snatching a pistol from police during a clash, reports UNB.
The detainees are – Jahanara Chowdhury, Selina and Sohana.
Freedom Fighter Yusuf Sardar’s daughter Soheli said her brothers had gone to Mauli village to rescue their cousin Bulu Sardar who was reportedly being held and tortured at a house.
“Police obstructed my brothers and an altercation ensued. A policeman dropped a pistol during the scuffle but we returned it,” she said, accusing police of attacking her people, assault and vandalism.
“My father, freedom fighter Yusuf Sardar’s nose was broken,” she said.
Another freedom fighter Asad Sardar, the brother of Yusuf, said the policemen assaulted his sister-in-law and daughter-in-law and hurled verbal abuse towards them.
Police said two groups led by Ohidur Sardar of Kumri village and Firoz Sheikh of Lutia village had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy. As they two groups locked into clash, two police officers managed to dissuade Firoz’s group.
But they were attacked by 20-25 people when they tried to dissuade Ohidur’s group.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mikail Hossain has received first aid. ASI Mir Alamgir has been hacked with a sharp weapon in his head and left elbow. He has also been hit with a blunt object.
“A pistol with eight bullets was snatched from ASI Alamgir. It was recovered around 2:30pm from near a mosque,” Lohagara police station’s OC Syed Ashikur Rahman said. “We’re taking legal action.”