3 women detained for ‘snatching pistol from police’

Three women have been detained from Narail’s Lohagara upazila for allegedly snatching a pistol from police during a clash, reports UNB.

The detainees are – Jahanara Chowdhury, Selina and Sohana.

Freedom Fighter Yusuf Sardar’s daughter Soheli said her brothers had gone to Mauli village to rescue their cousin Bulu Sardar who was reportedly being held and tortured at a house.

“Police obstructed my brothers and an altercation ensued. A policeman dropped a pistol during the scuffle but we returned it,” she said, accusing police of attacking her people, assault and vandalism.