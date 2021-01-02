3 youths die after ‘drinking excessive liquor’ in Rajshahi

Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Razpara police station said five youths fell sick after drinking liquor and were admitted to RMCH where three of them breathed their last in the early morning.



Condition of two others was stated to be critical.



Police are now investigating the matter while the process of autopsy is underway, said the OC.

Rajshahi metropolitan police spokesman Golam Ruhul Quddus said they drank liquor while celebrating the New Year in Hosniganj area of the city.



