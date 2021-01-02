3 youths die after ‘drinking excessive liquor’ in Rajshahi

Three youths, who reportedly drank excessive liquor on the 31st night, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Faisal, 28, son of Ainul Islam of Hosniganj in the city, Sajal, 25, son of Rafiqul Islam of Shantapara in Bagmara upazila and Sagar, 25, son of Uttam of Bakir Mor area of the city.
Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Razpara police station said five youths fell sick after drinking liquor and were admitted to RMCH where three of them breathed their last in the early morning.
Condition of two others was stated to be critical.
Police are now investigating the matter while the process of autopsy is underway, said the OC.
Rajshahi metropolitan police spokesman Golam Ruhul Quddus said they drank liquor while celebrating the New Year in Hosniganj area of the city.