304 people enter through Benapole after fresh regulations

After 302 people entered the country from India between Sunday and Thursday of last week, only two entered yesterday (Saturday).
Benapole immigration officer-in charge Ahsan Habib confirmed this to the news agency.
Besides, 56 people, both Bangladeshi and Indian nationals, went to the other side of the border from Bangladesh during the last one week, he added.
The home ministry on 3 July decided that stranded Bangladeshi nationals in India can enter the country through Benapole port on three days of the week, the days being Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Those looking to enter Bangladesh must carry with them an RT-PCR certificate (with a negative result) and an NOC from the Bangladesh High Commission in India.