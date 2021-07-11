Local News

304 people enter through Benapole after fresh regulations

Prothom Alo English Desk
As many as 304 people entered Bangladesh through Benapole border in the last one week after the home ministry issued new criteria for entering the country on 1 July, reports UNB.

However, the number of people entering Bangladesh declined significantly on Saturday, compared to Sunday and Thursday.

After 302 people entered the country from India between Sunday and Thursday of last week, only two entered yesterday (Saturday).

Benapole immigration officer-in charge Ahsan Habib confirmed this to the news agency.

Besides, 56 people, both Bangladeshi and Indian nationals, went to the other side of the border from Bangladesh during the last one week, he added.

The home ministry on 3 July decided that stranded Bangladeshi nationals in India can enter the country through Benapole port on three days of the week, the days being Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Those looking to enter Bangladesh must carry with them an RT-PCR certificate (with a negative result) and an NOC from the Bangladesh High Commission in India.

