A naval police team during an overnight drive arrested 31 fishermen along with boats, 75 kgs of mother Hilsa and 5.5 million meters current nets from the Padma and Meghna rivers for defying the government's ongoing 22-day ban on Hilsa fishing.

Superintendent of police Mohammad Kamruzzaman said eight boats, 5.5 million meters of banned current nets and 75 kgs of Hilsa were seized during the drive from yesterday night to this morning.