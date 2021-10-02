Local News

32 fishermen missing for six days in sea

Prothom Alo English Desk
Thirty-two fishermen on two trawlers that ventured into the deep seas in severe weather conditions have remained missing for six days, reports UNB.

The missing fishermen had started from Patharghata fish landing center of Barguna on two trawlers - FB Mayer Doa and FB Abdullah - on 24 and 25 September, respectively.

Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of Barguna District Trawler Owners Association, told UNB that all 32 men belonged to different places of Barguna and Noakhali.

"We heard from Shajahan, who was on FB Mayer Doa on 25 September. Since then we have lost all contacts with them. FB Abdullah began their voyage on that date, and they have been out of contact throughout," Golam Mostafa said.

On 28 September, three separate trawlers capsized in the Bay of Bengal due to hostile weather, killing four seafarers. It is feared that the 32 missing fishermen may have shared the same fate.

