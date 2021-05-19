36 India returnees sent to Cumilla for institutional quarantine

The Bangladeshi citizens currently travelling to India for treatment and having visas with validity for less than 15 days could enter Bangladesh only through Benapole, Akhaura and Burimari after taking permission from Bangladesh diplomatic missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala and with a mandatory Covid-negative certificates done through PCR test within 72 hours of entry.

The highly contagious Indian variant of the coronavirus has been detected in three more samples of Bangladeshis who recently returned from the neighbouring country, Iqbal Kabir Zahid, assistant director of the genome centre of Jashore Science and Technology University, said.

The three infected persons are currently under institutional quarantine at Jashore and Narail, he said.

On Monday, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) announced that the Indian variant was found in six Covid-19 patients in Bangladesh.

The Indian strain of the virus was detected in a sample test at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka and it has been published on Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID), said chief scientific officer of IEDCR ASM Alamgir.

Earlier, the government closed the border with India for 14 days with effect from April 26 but cargo services were allowed to operate as usual.

On 8 May, the government decided to extend the closure of border with India for another 14 days as the Covid-19 situation keeps worsening in India.