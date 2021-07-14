36 more die of Covid-19 in Khulna division

According to the health director's office, 11 people have died in Kushtia district, nine in Khulna, five in Jashore, two in Meherpur and one each in Chuadanga and Satkhira districts.
On 10 July, a record number of 71 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in Khulna.
The total death toll in the division crossed 1,725, said the health officials.
The first corona patient was identified in Khulna division on 19 March last year in Chuadanga.
A total of 76,401 cases were detected in 10 districts of the division since the onset of coronavirus infection of which 48,827 recovered.