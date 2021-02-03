4 detained over deaths after drinking alcohol in Bogura

Police detained four people from different parts of Bogura district on Tuesday night in connection with the deaths of a number of people from excessive consumption of liquor, reports news agency UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Nur Nabi, 58, owner of Parul Homeopathic Laboratory, Abdul Khalek, 55, owner of Nur Homeo Hall, Abu Jewell, 35, staff of Ahsan Homeo Pharmacy and Shahidul Alam Sabuj, 55, owner of Korotoa Homeo Hall in sadar upazila.

A case was filed against the owners of some homeo halls, in connection with the deaths of a number of people in the district, said Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge of sadar police station.