4 die, 267 more test positive for Covid-19 in Chattogram

Among the newly infected patients, 144 are from Chattogram city and 123 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram told BSS that the number of coronavirus infection cases has been declining gradually in the district in recent weeks.

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 98,995 as 267 more persons were reported Covid-19 positive in the district.