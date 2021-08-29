Local News

4 die, 267 more test positive for Covid-19 in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk

A total of 267 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 while four more people died during the last 24-hour after testing 1,700 samples in the district.

The infection rate is 19.53 per cent.

Among the newly infected patients, 144 are from Chattogram city and 123 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram told BSS that the number of coronavirus infection cases has been declining gradually in the district in recent weeks.

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 98,995 as 267 more persons were reported Covid-19 positive in the district.

Besides, the coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery cases reached 70,205 in the district with the recovery of 790 more patients on Saturday, Fazle Rabbi said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate stands at 71.25.

The death toll from the virus reached 1,215 in the district, he added.

A total of 3,765 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here, the health official mentioned.

