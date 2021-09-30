4 killed in boat capsize in Shibganj

At least four persons were killed as a boat capsized in the river Padma in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj of the district this afternoon.

The deceased were Nilufa Yasmin, 50, and her granddaughter Maisa, 5, of Dasrashia village under Panka union of Shibganj upazila, Shiam, 6, and his sister Ayesha, 4, of Bannapara under Narayanpur union in Chapainawabganj sadar upazila.