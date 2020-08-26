4,108 patients recover from coronavirus in Chattogram

The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 4,108 with the healing of 93 more people in the last 24 hours among 16,614 infected persons in the district till 2:00pm Tuesday.
“A total of 4,108 coronavirus patients have cured so far and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 24.72 per cent in the district,” Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.
“The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative,” he said.
A total of 267 people died till today by the lethal virus in the district.
Besides, 88 more people were detected positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours after testing 732 samples at six COVID-19 laboratories in the district.
Among the newly detected patients, 68 are from Chattogram city and 20 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
Among the total 16,614 coronavirus infected persons, 11848 are the residents of the port city and the rest 4766 are residents of different upazilas of the district.
Besides, 4,814 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 4,018 have recovered and 267 died while the rest 7,515 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district”, Fazle Rabbi said.