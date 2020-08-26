4,108 patients recover from coronavirus in Chattogram

The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 4,108 with the healing of 93 more people in the last 24 hours among 16,614 infected persons in the district till 2:00pm Tuesday.

“A total of 4,108 coronavirus patients have cured so far and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 24.72 per cent in the district,” Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, told BSS today.

“The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative,” he said.