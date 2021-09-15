44 held for illegal fishing in Sundarbans

“The fishermen are residents of Pirojpur district. The arrests came on a tip-off,” said Muhammad Belayet Hossain, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).
The arrested fishermen have been kept at the Dubla Jelepalli patrol outpost of the forest department. “Legal action will be taken against them,” Belayet said.
Mohammad Shamsul Arefin, assistant forest conservator (ACF), said that group had been fishing in the forest areas for several days.
During interrogation, they admitted their guilt. “So, they would be made to pay fines,” he said.
The seized trawlers are FB Mama-Bhagne, FB Tahira-1, FB Yusuf and FB Maaer Doa. “The owners of the trawlers also belong to Pirojpur district,” he added.