Man stabbed dead ‘by wife’ in Kushtia

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his wife following a family feud in Kushtia town early Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Md Sabbir, a resident of the town.

At one stage of altercation, Sabbir’s second wife Rozina Khatun stabbed him at their home in Milpara area around 2am and fled the scene, said Delwar Hossain Khan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kushtia Model police station, quoting witnesses.