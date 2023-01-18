2 cops withdrawn over custodial death in Gazipur

Meanwhile, a three-member probe committee headed by Additional Police Commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police Md Delwar Hossain has been formed to investigate this incident, he added.
Local people said a team of police from Bason Police Station arrested four people from Bhogra bypass area on 14 January on charges of gambling.
Later, police released three except Rabiul Islam, 40, a resident of Peyara Bagan in Gazipur city.
On Tuesday night, police went to the house of Rabiul and took the signature of his wife on a white paper, they said.
Soon after that, Rabiul’s wife came to know that Rabiul died in the night.
Enraged by the death of Rabiul, local people, equipped with sticks, put up barricades on Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways on Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic movement.