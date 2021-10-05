Local News

5 held with drugs worth Tk 27m in Cox’s Bazar

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Cox's Bazar
Map of Cox's BazarProthom Alo illustration

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has nabbed five suspected drug peddlers in Cox's Bazaar, reports UNB.

The arrestees have been identified as Md Shamsul Alam, 25, Md Akhter Hossain, 35, Md Hossain, 28, Md Jamir Hossain, 50, and Md Kefayetullah, 30.

Around 90,000 pieces of yaba tablets worth over Tk 27 million have been seized from their possession.

Colonel Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan, commander of the battalion, told the newspersons that they got information that a trawler carrying a huge consignment of counterfeit goods might arrive at Mistri ghat from Myanmar on Monday.

Based on this information, a team from BGB-2 battalion of Teknaf raided an anchored vessel. After a thorough search, the BGB personnel seized some 90,000 Yaba tablets hidden inside the oil tank and took the five peddlers on board into custody.

In the meantime, another patrol team of BGB-2 battalion seized around 14,000 pieces of yaba tablets near the Damdamia check post in Teknaf.

Sources said that the BGB personnel signalled a motorcycle rider to stop for checking at the post but he abandoned the motorcycle and ran into the hills nearby.

