5 held with drugs worth Tk 27m in Cox’s Bazar

Colonel Mohammad Faisal Hasan Khan, commander of the battalion, told the newspersons that they got information that a trawler carrying a huge consignment of counterfeit goods might arrive at Mistri ghat from Myanmar on Monday.

Based on this information, a team from BGB-2 battalion of Teknaf raided an anchored vessel. After a thorough search, the BGB personnel seized some 90,000 Yaba tablets hidden inside the oil tank and took the five peddlers on board into custody.