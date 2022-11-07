Body of missing BUET student recovered from Shitalakhya

However, his family lives in the Konapara Shantibagh area of the capital’s Demra.
Siddhirganj police station officer-in-charge Mashiur Rahman told Prothom Alo that Fardin Nur went missing on 4 November. In the incident, his father Kazi Nur Uddin filed a general diary (GD) with the Rampura police station.
According to the GD, Fardin left home at Konapara on 4 November for the BUET dormitory. He was supposed to stay at the hall on Friday and return home after the examination on Saturday.
Later, they learned that Fardin didn’t appear in the examination. Then, the family tried to contact him by calling over his phone. But the phone was found switched off. They couldn't trace his whereabouts .
Kazi Nur Uddin told Prothom Alo that all belongings, including expensive mobile phone, watch and wallet, were found with the dead body.
His son would lead a healthy life.
Fardin is supposed to attend a debating event in Madrid of Spain in December.
Nur Uddin suspects his son might be killed over previous enmity.