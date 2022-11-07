Body of missing BUET student recovered from Shitalakhya

The body of a missing Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student was recovered from Shitalakhya River in Narayanganj.

Police recovered the body of Fardin Nur Parash, 24, on Monday evening from Laxmi Narayan Cotton Mill area in Siddhirganj.

Police later handed over the body to the river police. Fardin, son of Kazi Nur Uddin of Kutubpur union of Narayanganj sadar upazila, is a third year student of civil engineering department of BUET.