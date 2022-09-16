Control room opened in Chattogram

A control room was opened in the city on Thursday with a view to preventing dengue infection, reports BSS.
Earlier, district civil surgeon Mohammad Ilyach Chowdhury signed an office order and announced the decision to open the control room, which can be contacted by dialing 02333354843.
A total of 150 people have been infected with dengue in Chattogram district in the first 14 days of this month while a total of 26 people have been infected with dengue in different hospital in Chattogram in the previous 24 hours.