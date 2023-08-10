Two brothers died while cleaning a septic tank without any protective gear in Dakshin Bohaddarkata area of Chakaria upazila in Cox's Bazar district on Wednesday night, reports news agency UNB.
The deceased were identified as Shahadat Hossain, 50, and Shahidul Islam, 22, residents of Dakshin Bohaddarkata area.
Chakaria police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Javed said that the brothers died when they entered a septic tank. Younger brother Shahidul Islam got into the tank first. When he did not come up, elder brother Shahadat entered the tank.
Later, fire service personnel rescued the two brothers and took them to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex where the on duty physician declared them dead on arrival.
“The autopsy reports have been prepared. A case over unnatural death will be filed in this regard,” the OC added.