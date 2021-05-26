6 killed by lightning strikes in Sirajganj, Cumilla

Six people have been killed as lightning struck them in separate places of Sirajganj and Cumilla districts, reports UNB.
In Sirajganj, four people including two women were killed in lightning strikes in Shahzadpur and Ullapra upazilas on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Nazmul, 15, and Hashem Ali, 25, of Dugli village, Shakera Khatun, 60 of Chithulia village in Shahzadpur upazila and Mohona Khatun, 17, of Ullapara upazila.
Shahid Mahmud, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahzadpur police station, said Shakera Khatun died when a thunderbolt struck her while working in the yard in the evening.
Nazmul and Hashem Ali met the tragic death as thunderbolt struck them while having bath in rain.
Besides, a streak of thunderbolt struck Mohana while she was working near her house at West Krishtapur village in Ullapara.
In Cumilla, two fishermen were killed and two others injured in a lightning strike while fishing in the Kanthalia river at Jagannathkandi in Homna upazila on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Md Alamgir, and Titu Chandra Das. Injured Amulya Chandra Das and Nepal Chandra Das were admitted to the Upazila Health Complex. Later, Amulya Chandra Das was transferred to Dhaka as his condition deteriorated.
No. 1 Mathabhanga union parishad (UP) Chairman Nazirul Haque Bhuiyan confirmed the matter.
Lightning strikes claim hundreds of lives in Bangladesh every year. It mostly occurs in the warmer period of the year from April to June, as hailstorms occur most frequently during this time.
The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in a guideline says lightning usually continues for 30-45 minutes and urged people to stay indoors or take cover during the period.