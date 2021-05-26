6 killed by lightning strikes in Sirajganj, Cumilla

Six people have been killed as lightning struck them in separate places of Sirajganj and Cumilla districts, reports UNB.

In Sirajganj, four people including two women were killed in lightning strikes in Shahzadpur and Ullapra upazilas on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Nazmul, 15, and Hashem Ali, 25, of Dugli village, Shakera Khatun, 60 of Chithulia village in Shahzadpur upazila and Mohona Khatun, 17, of Ullapara upazila.

Shahid Mahmud, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shahzadpur police station, said Shakera Khatun died when a thunderbolt struck her while working in the yard in the evening.