6 shops gutted in Tangail fire

Prothom Alo English Desk

Six shops were gutted in a fire at Pakullya Bazar in Mirzapur upazila of Tangail district on Sunday night, UNB reports.

Habibur Rahman Khan, general secretary of Pakullya Bazar Traders Association, said the fire broke out from a stationary oil-tanker at the local bazar around 7:30pm and spread to the adjacent shops in the bazar.

On information, four firefighting units rushed in and extinguished the blaze after one and half an hour, said Gias Uddin, officer-in-charge of Mirzapur Police Station.

The fire gutted valuables of six business establishments, said effected shop owners.

