Fire guts 600 maund jute in Kurigram

Prothom Alo English Desk
Around 600 maunds of jute was destroyed in a fire at a warehouse in Bhurungamari, Kurigram.
Around 600 maunds of jute was destroyed in a fire at a warehouse in Bhurungamari, Kurigram.UNB
Advertisement

Around 600 maunds of jute was destroyed in a fire at a warehouse in Bhurungamari, Kurigram early Tuesday, reports UNB.

The fire broke out at the warehouse at Amtola of Boldia union around 3:30am, the news agency quoted Emon Miah, team leader of Nageshwari fire service and civil defence, as saying.

On information, a fire service team rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after four-hour of frantic efforts.

The estimated loss caused by the fire was around Tk 1.5 million, according to fire service sources.

Primarily it was suspected that the fire was sparked by an electric short-circuit. No casualty was reported.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

COVID-19 cases reach 19,076 in Rajshahi division

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital

Constable arrested for raping minor in Khulna

Arrest illustration

Ex-OC among 11 sued for implicating lawyer in two cases

Ex-OC among 11 sued for implicating lawyer in two cases

Son ‘kills’ father in Rajshahi

Son ‘kills’ father in Rajshahi