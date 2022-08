Nur-E-Alam was on life support in a private hospital in Dhaka after being injured critically during a clash between the police and BNP activists in Mahajanpatti area of Bhola.

The clash took place on Sunday morning during a protest rally called by the BNP to bring down the prices of commodities. A BNP activist, Abdur Rahim Matbor, was also killed in the clash, injuring at least 50 people.