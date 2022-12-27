Voting begins in Rangpur city corporation

The mayoral candidates are: Amiruzzaman from Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Abu Raihan from Bangladesh Congress, Touhidur Rahman Mandal from Khelafat Majlish, Mostafizur Rahman from Jatiya Party, Shafier Rahman from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia from Awami League, Khorshed Alam from Zaker Party, Mehedi Hasan and Latifur Rahman as independent candidates.
This year, a total of 4,26,470 voters are expected to vote in the city corporation election.
All preparations have been taken to hold a free and fair election, the official said.
Mobile court drives were being conducted to ensure that the election code is followed, he said.
Campaigning in the Rangpur City Corporation election ended on Sunday midnight amid much enthusiasm.
A total of 229 presiding officers, 1,349 assistant presiding officers and 2,698 polling officers are performing their duties to maintain order in the voting centres.
The first Rangpur City Corporation election was held on 21 December, 2017. The tenure of the current mayor will expire on 18 February, 2023.